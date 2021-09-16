Frontier (FRONT) 1-Day Volume Tops $68.66 Million

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Frontier coin can currently be bought for about $1.63 or 0.00003431 BTC on exchanges. Frontier has a total market cap of $75.09 million and approximately $68.66 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Frontier has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00063034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.53 or 0.00141975 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00013907 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $386.02 or 0.00811511 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00047075 BTC.

Frontier Coin Profile

Frontier (CRYPTO:FRONT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,006,250 coins. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Buying and Selling Frontier

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

