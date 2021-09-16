FSBT API Token Market Capitalization Tops $95,222.35 (FSBT)

FSBT API Token (CURRENCY:FSBT) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 16th. One FSBT API Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0271 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FSBT API Token has a market capitalization of $95,222.35 and approximately $27,868.00 worth of FSBT API Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FSBT API Token has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00064978 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003066 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.18 or 0.00144208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00014144 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $395.66 or 0.00824822 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00046718 BTC.

About FSBT API Token

FSBT API Token (CRYPTO:FSBT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. FSBT API Token’s total supply is 3,699,483 coins and its circulating supply is 3,509,535 coins. FSBT API Token’s official message board is medium.com/fortysevenblog . The official website for FSBT API Token is www.fortyseven.io . FSBT API Token’s official Twitter account is @47foundation . The Reddit community for FSBT API Token is /r/FortySevenBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Forty Seven Bank is a financial technology start-up aiming to provide high quality, secure and user-friendly banking services for individual and institutional consumers, which will be fully recognised by the financial authorities and compliant with regulatory framework. FSBT is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It's used within the platform and gives its holders several benefits, making them top priority customers of the bank according to loyalty program and will get loyalty rewards on yearly basis based on performance of the bank. “

