FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $33.78. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December shares last traded at $33.77, with a volume of 5,735 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.54.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

