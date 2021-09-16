Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, an increase of 123.8% from the August 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FJTSY shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Fujitsu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. lowered shares of Fujitsu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Fujitsu from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Fujitsu alerts:

Fujitsu stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.01. The stock had a trading volume of 31,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,895. The stock has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.75. Fujitsu has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.50.

Fujitsu Ltd. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment provides system integration, consulting, outsourcing, cloud, network, and system support services.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Fujitsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujitsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.