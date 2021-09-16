Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,594 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.46% of Fulgent Genetics worth $12,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 493.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

In related news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $29,867.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $159,991.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $505,630. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $86.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.07). Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 78.71%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 789.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

