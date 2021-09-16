Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $801.82

Shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 801.82 ($10.48) and traded as low as GBX 692 ($9.04). Fuller, Smith & Turner shares last traded at GBX 692 ($9.04), with a volume of 9,117 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSTA. Peel Hunt upped their price target on Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 880 ($11.50).

The stock has a market capitalization of £427.30 million and a PE ratio of -7.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 801.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 845.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.85.

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

