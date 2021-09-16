Function X Price Tops $0.74 (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 16th. In the last week, Function X has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. One Function X coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001548 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $63.97 million and $5.53 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,025.06 or 0.99966240 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00078096 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00008892 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00071026 BTC.
- Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00009603 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001250 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002113 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006149 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000144 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
Function X Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
