Function X Price Tops $0.74 (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 16th. In the last week, Function X has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. One Function X coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001548 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $63.97 million and $5.53 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,025.06 or 0.99966240 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00078096 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00008892 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00071026 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00009603 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001250 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002113 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006149 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 393,853,031 coins and its circulating supply is 86,015,585 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official website is functionx.io . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

