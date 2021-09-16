Fundamental Research Trims Hello Pal International (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) Target Price to $2.67

Hello Pal International (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) had its price objective cut by analysts at Fundamental Research from $1.87 to $2.67 in a report released on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 411.20% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Hello Pal International Inc. (CSE: HP / FSE: 27H / OTC: HLLPF) – Chinese Crypto Crackdown Increases Uncertainties, but Presents Selective Speculative Opportunities” and dated September 10, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.



HP is an FRC Top Pick.



“

OTCMKTS:HLLPF traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 71,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,907. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $0.86. Hello Pal International has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $1.85.

Hello Pal International, Inc engages in the provision of open social exchange language and learning mobile application and network. It designs, markets, and develops an international social networking HPI platform. The firm’s HPI platform provides the following services: Livestreaming Service; Gifts, Payments and Earnings; Matching and Chat; and Phrasebooks.

