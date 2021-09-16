Fuse Network Trading Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last week, Fuse Network has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. Fuse Network has a market cap of $5.38 million and $215,468.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fuse Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0978 or 0.00000205 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fuse Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00075393 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.85 or 0.00120942 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.77 or 0.00175121 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,544.19 or 0.07409164 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,840.36 or 1.00010630 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.36 or 0.00851591 BTC.

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network’s genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Fuse Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuse Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fuse Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fuse Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fuse Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.