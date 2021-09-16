Future (LON:FUTR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3,609.07

Future plc (LON:FUTR) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,609.07 ($47.15) and traded as high as GBX 3,680 ($48.08). Future shares last traded at GBX 3,638 ($47.53), with a volume of 275,221 shares trading hands.

FUTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,090 ($40.37) price target on shares of Future in a report on Friday, June 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Future from GBX 4,180 ($54.61) to GBX 4,890 ($63.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Future from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 3,510 ($45.86) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Future currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,907 ($51.05).

The firm has a market cap of £4.39 billion and a PE ratio of 56.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,609.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,851.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.12, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

