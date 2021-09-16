FY2021 EPS Estimates for NuVasive, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of NuVasive in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NuVasive’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NUVA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NuVasive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.54.

Shares of NUVA opened at $59.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,954.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.22. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $294.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.17 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 0.16%.

In other news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,160,418 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $65,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in NuVasive by 10.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,498 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in NuVasive by 26.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,094 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 131,055 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 189,733 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,439,000 after purchasing an additional 49,701 shares during the period.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

