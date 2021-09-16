FY2025 Earnings Forecast for FuelCell Energy, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.13 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.14.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FCEL. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of FCEL opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average is $9.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.32. FuelCell Energy has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $29.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCEL. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,645 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 271,742 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 7.3% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,308 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.58% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

