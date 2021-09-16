Fyooz (FYZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $484,158.32

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded up 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 16th. During the last week, Fyooz has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar. Fyooz has a market cap of $484,158.32 and $149,539.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fyooz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0748 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00064978 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003066 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.18 or 0.00144208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00014144 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.66 or 0.00824822 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00046718 BTC.

Fyooz Coin Profile

FYZ is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. The official website for Fyooz is www.fyooz.io . Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Fyooz Coin Trading

