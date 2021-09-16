G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.650-$1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $972.45 million.G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.100-$3.200 EPS.
NASDAQ:GIII opened at $29.05 on Thursday. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 3.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.40.
G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About G-III Apparel Group
G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.
