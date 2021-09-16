G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.650-$1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $972.45 million.G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.100-$3.200 EPS.

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $29.05 on Thursday. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 3.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.40.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.29.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.