Gala (GALA) Market Capitalization Achieves $769.72 Million

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded up 78.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Gala has traded up 392.3% against the dollar. Gala has a market capitalization of $769.72 million and approximately $2.82 billion worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gala coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gala alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00061809 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002878 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.50 or 0.00141021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00013796 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.48 or 0.00801132 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00046047 BTC.

Gala Profile

Gala (GALA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. The official website for Gala is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gala

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.