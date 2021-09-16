Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 64.9% from the August 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GLXZ traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.20. 24,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.19 million, a P/E ratio of 205.10 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $3.59. Galaxy Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $4.77.

Get Galaxy Gaming alerts:

Galaxy Gaming Company Profile

Galaxy Gaming, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and acquisition of proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms and systems for the casino gaming industry. Its products include specialty games Blackjack side, Craps side, and Baccarat side bets, SpectrumVision, bonus jackpot system and MEGAshare.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.