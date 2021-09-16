Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.87

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.87 and last traded at C$0.88, with a volume of 34304 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

GAU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cormark boosted their price target on Galiano Gold from C$2.80 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Galiano Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Galiano Gold from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$197.95 million and a PE ratio of 4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 22.65 and a current ratio of 22.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.35.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.