Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $182.30

Galliford Try Holdings PLC (LON:GFRD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 182.30 ($2.38) and last traded at GBX 179 ($2.34), with a volume of 485222 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 171.60 ($2.24).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 161.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 140.64. The stock has a market cap of £198.78 million and a PE ratio of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43.

Galliford Try Company Profile (LON:GFRD)

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Galliford Try Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galliford Try and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.