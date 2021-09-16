GameCredits (GAME) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $160,955.00

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. In the last week, GameCredits has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000306 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $22.21 million and approximately $160,955.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.96 or 0.00393226 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006684 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000590 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000492 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 152,758,133 coins. GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.