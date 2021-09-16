GAMEE Trading 18.5% Lower This Week (GMEE)

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 16th. In the last week, GAMEE has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. GAMEE has a market cap of $8.23 million and $401,355.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAMEE coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00075575 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00120610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.81 or 0.00175310 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,526.97 or 0.07377732 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,689.79 or 0.99757779 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $405.31 or 0.00847839 BTC.

About GAMEE

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,370,273 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

GAMEE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using U.S. dollars.

