GamerCoin (GHX) Market Capitalization Tops $18.71 Million

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last week, GamerCoin has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One GamerCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0574 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges. GamerCoin has a market capitalization of $18.71 million and $1.60 million worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00072775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.47 or 0.00123354 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.35 or 0.00175847 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,565.81 or 0.07523122 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,546.35 or 1.00312997 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $413.60 or 0.00872604 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002789 BTC.

GamerCoin Coin Profile

GamerCoin’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 326,113,754 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

GamerCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GamerCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GamerCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

