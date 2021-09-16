GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,321 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in GameStop were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 265.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 2.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,639,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the second quarter worth $6,954,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in GameStop by 327.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 72,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,561,000 after acquiring an additional 55,684 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GameStop by 57.6% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. 32.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GameStop alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GME shares. Wedbush raised their target price on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GameStop has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $51.86.

In other GameStop news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total value of $413,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,568.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GameStop stock opened at $204.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of -213.04 and a beta of -2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.76. GameStop Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $483.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

GameStop Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME).

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.