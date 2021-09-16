Gameswap (GSWAP) Trading Up 28.8% This Week

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. During the last seven days, Gameswap has traded 28.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gameswap coin can now be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00001867 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gameswap has a total market cap of $9.91 million and $54,910.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00063094 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002941 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.61 or 0.00142642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00013874 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.74 or 0.00811727 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00047246 BTC.

Gameswap Profile

GSWAP is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org . Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Gameswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

