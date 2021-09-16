GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Trading 3.3% Higher

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)’s stock price traded up 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.18 and last traded at $16.11. 6,951 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,011,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.59.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GAN from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GAN in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GAN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $665.57 million, a PE ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.28.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). GAN had a negative return on equity of 10.87% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 316.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that GAN Limited will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Simon Knock sold 25,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $451,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,188. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit purchased 18,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $250,685.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 180,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,385. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,364. Insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in GAN during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GAN during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in GAN during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GAN during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in GAN by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 48.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GAN (NASDAQ:GAN)

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

