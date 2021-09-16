Gaotu Techedu (GOTU) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NYSE GOTU opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of -1.29. Gaotu Techedu has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $149.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.82.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOTU shares. cut Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $2.60 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

