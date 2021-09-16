Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Bought by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Renasant Bank lifted its holdings in Garmin by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Garmin by 34.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Garmin by 4.0% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 11.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on shares of Garmin to $171.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.04.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $384,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 21.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $168.53. 11,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,786. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $91.84 and a 12-month high of $178.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.49.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

