GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $105.95

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 105.95 ($1.38) and traded as high as GBX 106.80 ($1.40). GCP Infrastructure Investments shares last traded at GBX 106.20 ($1.39), with a volume of 1,199,204 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 341.00, a current ratio of 341.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 105.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 102.37. The company has a market capitalization of £936.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. GCP Infrastructure Investments’s payout ratio is -4.66%.

In other news, insider Steven Wilderspin bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £14,400 ($18,813.69). Also, insider Dawn Crichard bought 24,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £24,951.75 ($32,599.62).

About GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP)

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

