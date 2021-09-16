Geeq (GEEQ) Hits Market Cap of $7.55 Million

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Geeq has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One Geeq coin can currently be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00001536 BTC on exchanges. Geeq has a market cap of $7.55 million and $207,963.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00062106 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002885 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.26 or 0.00140235 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00013780 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.98 or 0.00802666 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00045936 BTC.

About Geeq

Geeq (CRYPTO:GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,247,222 coins. The official website for Geeq is geeq.io . Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Geeq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

