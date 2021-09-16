Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.88

Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.88 ($0.14) and traded as high as GBX 12.37 ($0.16). Gemfields Group shares last traded at GBX 12.37 ($0.16), with a volume of 479 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 10.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £144.58 million and a PE ratio of -2.33.

Gemfields Group Company Profile (LON:GEM)

Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. It operates through seven segments: Zambia, Mozambique, Platinum Group Metals (PGMs), Steel Making Materials, Corporate, Faberge, and Other. The company is involved in the emerald, beryl, ruby, and corundum mining activities; wholesale and retail of jewelry and watches through directly operated boutiques and international wholesale partners, as well as online; and traded auction activity.

