Gems Price Down 3.7% This Week (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Gems has a total market cap of $602,868.51 and $2,427.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gems coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Gems has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00061941 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.61 or 0.00141615 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00013822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $383.52 or 0.00803275 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00046307 BTC.

Gems Coin Profile

Gems (GEM) is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . Gems ‘s official website is gems.org . Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Gems

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars.

