Genaro Network (GNX) Market Capitalization Hits $6.27 Million

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Genaro Network has a total market capitalization of $6.27 million and $7.53 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genaro Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Genaro Network

Genaro Network is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,721,061 coins. Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network . The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Genaro Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genaro Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genaro Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

