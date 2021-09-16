General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Short Interest Down 65.7% in August

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 65.7% from the August 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAM. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in General American Investors by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 187,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 96,539 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in General American Investors by 664.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 61,002 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in General American Investors by 261.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 51,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 37,446 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in General American Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in General American Investors by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 383,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GAM traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,510. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.00 and a 200-day moving average of $42.47. General American Investors has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $45.41.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

