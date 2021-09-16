General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,520 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 77.1% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

Shares of GIS opened at $58.72 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $64.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.27. The stock has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

