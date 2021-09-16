General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2,273.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,774 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 315,882 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $19,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in General Motors by 6.0% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,096 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 15.6% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 31,007 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 7.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 42.0% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in General Motors by 59.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 85,592 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 31,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.95.

Shares of GM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.85. 628,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,490,289. The company has a market cap of $75.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. General Motors has a 52 week low of $28.24 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

