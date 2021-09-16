Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Trading Up 5.9%

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) shares were up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.90 and last traded at $8.81. Approximately 38,368 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 841,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.32.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GEL shares. Barclays cut their target price on Genesis Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.60. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $503.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.68 million. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 9.93%. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.82) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is presently -38.96%.

In other news, insider Edward T. Flynn bought 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $241,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Grant E. Sims bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $83,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,002,913 shares in the company, valued at $25,164,410.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $519,160 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Genesis Energy by 37.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Genesis Energy by 253.8% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Genesis Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 6,714.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 10,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

