Genesis Vision Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.42 Million (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.94 or 0.00008258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $17.42 million and $596,743.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

Genesis Vision Coin Profile

Genesis Vision (CRYPTO:GVT) is a coin. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

