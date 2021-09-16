GenesisX (XGS) Price Down 36.4% This Week

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 19% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 16th. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $45,677.46 and approximately $211.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GenesisX has traded down 36.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000048 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,899,357 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

