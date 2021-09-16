Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 115.8% from the August 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 82.0 days.

GNFTF remained flat at $$3.71 during trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average is $4.15. Genfit has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $6.64.

About Genfit

Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments.

