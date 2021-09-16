Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GMAB. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.57.

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $42.86 on Thursday. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $49.07. The company has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the second quarter worth about $169,755,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 81.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,268 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 369.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,953,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,846 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the first quarter worth about $43,737,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 35.0% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,159,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,942 shares during the period. 7.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

