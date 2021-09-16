GeoCoin (GEO) Price Hits $0.32

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $4,749.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000675 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, GeoCoin has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00054102 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.09 or 0.00386929 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,826.19 or 0.99981013 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00076772 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006329 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00008890 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00070640 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

