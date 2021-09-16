GET Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $37.81 Million (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. GET Protocol has a total market capitalization of $37.81 million and $212,706.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GET Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.32 or 0.00006938 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded 20% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00061734 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002881 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.57 or 0.00141209 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00013842 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.49 or 0.00801490 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00046030 BTC.

GET Protocol Profile

GET Protocol (CRYPTO:GET) is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

