Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Shares Bought by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned about 0.11% of Getty Realty worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Getty Realty by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,746,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,066,000 after acquiring an additional 271,383 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 8.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 976,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,415,000 after purchasing an additional 72,293 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Getty Realty by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 823,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Getty Realty by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,213,000 after buying an additional 45,587 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 619,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,532,000 after buying an additional 126,762 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GTY stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $30.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,872. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.54 and its 200-day moving average is $30.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.80. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $38.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.56 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 50.71%. Equities analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.78%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GTY shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

