GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Trading Down 11.3%

Shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) were down 11.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.70 and last traded at $20.71. Approximately 1,475 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 80,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.34.

Several analysts have recently commented on GHRS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of GH Research in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of GH Research in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.25 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of GH Research in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of GH Research in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Get GH Research alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHRS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in GH Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $381,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in GH Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $391,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in GH Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $997,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GH Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,489,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GH Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,849,000. Institutional investors own 54.62% of the company’s stock.

About GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.