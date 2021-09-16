Ghost 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $276,904.00 (GHOST)

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 16th. In the last week, Ghost has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. One Ghost coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ghost has a market capitalization of $11.35 million and $276,904.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00063407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.74 or 0.00143188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00013965 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.97 or 0.00820663 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00047431 BTC.

About Ghost

GHOST is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 17,228,397 coins. Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com . Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

