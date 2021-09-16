Gifto Price Up 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. During the last seven days, Gifto has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Gifto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $33.60 million and $4.70 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00062062 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002878 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.29 or 0.00140157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00013837 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $376.01 or 0.00794949 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00046588 BTC.

Gifto Profile

Gifto (CRYPTO:GTO) is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Buying and Selling Gifto

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

