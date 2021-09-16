Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$53.40.

Several brokerages recently commented on GIL. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities raised shares of Gildan Activewear to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$41.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total transaction of C$343,700.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,376,769.73.

Shares of GIL stock traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$48.08. 155,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,457. The stock has a market cap of C$9.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$46.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.40. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of C$25.11 and a 52-week high of C$50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.95, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$918.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$875.01 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 2.0899999234508 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 6.55%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

