Gitcoin (GTC) Market Cap Hits $134.20 Million

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. One Gitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $9.45 or 0.00019735 BTC on exchanges. Gitcoin has a total market capitalization of $134.20 million and approximately $25.16 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gitcoin has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gitcoin Coin Profile

Gitcoin (CRYPTO:GTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin . The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Gitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

