Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Glaukos worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Glaukos by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after buying an additional 103,102 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Glaukos by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,977,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $501,698,000 after buying an additional 1,113,052 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Glaukos by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,680,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Glaukos by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period.

GKOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair cut shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Glaukos from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

NYSE:GKOS opened at $51.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.93 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.30. Glaukos Co. has a 12-month low of $43.66 and a 12-month high of $99.00.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $78.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

