GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 74.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,637 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 87,090 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.12. The company had a trading volume of 103,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,857,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $42.68.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.523 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.