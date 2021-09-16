Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GLNCY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glencore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Glencore to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Glencore alerts:

GLNCY stock opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 1.77. Glencore has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $9.49.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.